Guentzel supplied a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

The Guentzel Experiement has been a roaring success so far in Raleigh. Since his arrival at the trade deadline, the 29-year-old ex-Penguin now has 14 points (2G, 12A) in nine games, and has been a major contributor to the Canes' 7-1-1 record over that span. He continues to shine on the team's top line opposite Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Keep him rolling.