Guentzel (upper body) has been activated off long-term injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, per the NHL media site.

Guentzel was officially labeled a game-time decision but this move should clear the way for him to make his Hurricanes debut. The 29-year-old winger is expected to link up with fellow deadline acquisition Evgeny Kuznetsov on the second line while also joining the No. 2 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, Guentzel was stuck in a four-game goalless streak, though he racked up three assists and 12 shots over that stretch.