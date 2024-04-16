Guentzel (rest) will sit out Tuesday's regular-season finale against Columbus, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Guentzel has been scorching hot since being traded to Carolina from Pittsburgh, logging eight goals and 17 assists in 17 games played. He'll look to stay hot on the power play during the playoffs - he's racked up 22 points with the man advantage through 67 games between the Penguins and the Hurricanes this season.