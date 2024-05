Guentzel scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 3.

Guentzel opened the scoring midway through the third period, deflecting a feed from Dmitry Orlov past Igor Shesterkin to give Carolina an early 1-0 lead. While the Canes find themselves down 3-0 in the series, Guentzel has done his part, recording three goals and four points in the three contests. The 29-year-old winger has four goals and eight points in eight games so far in the postseason.