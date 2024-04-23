Guentzel scored a goal on two shots and picked up a power-play assist in Monday's 5-3 Game 2 victory over the Islanders.

Guentzel was also given a 10-minute misconduct late in the third period as the game got a little chippy at the end. It was a strong bounce-back performance for the 29-year-old winger after having been held off the scoresheet in Game 1 while failing to record a shot for just the second time all season.