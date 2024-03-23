Guentzel notched three assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Capitals.

The former Penguin continues to thrive as a Hurricane, picking up an assist in each period Friday. Guentzel has four multi-point performances in the last five games, and in seven games since being traded to Carolina he's racked up two goals and 11 points, with three of his helpers coming on the man advantage.