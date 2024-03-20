Guentzel scored a goal and dished two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

What an acquisition Guentzel has been for Carolina. In addition to his 24th goal and 37th assist of the season, Guentzel added four shots and a plus-3 rating in only 16:25 of ice time. Guentzel seems to be getting better with each game since putting on a Hurricanes jersey as he put up his third multi-point game in a row tonight. He should be picked up immediately in any league where he's available.