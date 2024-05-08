Guentzel potted two goals on five shots in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Guentzel was set up on both goals by Sebastian Aho, but it wasn't enough to lift Carolina over New York. Guentzel's two goals were complemented by a plus-2 rating and 26:39 of ice time. The 29-year-old has done his part since coming over in a trade from Pittsburgh - in 17 regular season games, Guentzel racked up 25 points. In the postseason, he has seven points in as many games. If Carolina can get back in this series, they will continue to need contributions from the star forward.