Chatfield notched an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Coyotes.
Chatfield is now up to 13 points (4G, 9A) in 43 games, one away from last year's career high of 14 points, which took him 78 games to accomplish. While it's nice to see him cracking the scoresheet more often, Chatfield continues to skate mainly on the Canes' third defensive pairing, which limits his fantasy appeal to deeper formats.
