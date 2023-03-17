Chatfield (upper body) is in Friday's lineup against Toronto, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Chatfield is back in a bottom-pair role after missing the last four games. The 26-year-old has been held without a point over his last seven contests. He's averaging 14:03 of ice time with 12 points this season.
