Chatfield notched three assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
He picked up a helper in each period, but Chatfield's big night has one blemish -- it was his hasty clearing attempt that set up Blake Lizotte for the third-period goal that spoiled Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout. Chatfield only had one point, an assist, through his first 11 games, so a repeat performance isn't likely any time soon.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Gets on scoresheet with assist•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Holding bottom-four role•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Inks three-year contract•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Ready to rock•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Not playing Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Productive again Sunday•