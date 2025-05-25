Chatfield (undisclosed) likely won't be able to go during Monday's Game 4 at Florida, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reported.

Chatfield has missed Carolina's last four postseason games and seems in line to miss a fifth unless something changes before Monday's Game 4. As a member of the Hurricanes' top-four defensemen when healthy, it's been a big loss for a team now on the brink of elimination. The 29-year-old holds a plus-six rating in his nine postseason contests this season.