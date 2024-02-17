Chatfield scored a goal in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Chatfield tallied at 4:50 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The defenseman has 14 points in 48 outings this season, matching his career-high total from 78 contests last season. Chatfield has added 44 blocked shots, 34 hits, 62 shots on goal and a plus-2 rating while logging consistent third-pairing minutes in 2023-24. While he's on pace for personal bests in many areas, his offense is too limited to help in a lot of fantasy formats.