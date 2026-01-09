Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: First goal of season a game-winner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Anaheim.
The second-period tally was Chatfield's first goal of the season. The steady stay-at-home blueliner has found a bit of offense since Christmas, and half of his 10 points on the season have come in the last eight games, along with 15 shots on net, eight blocked shots, five hits and a plus-4 rating.
