Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Game-time decision Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield (concussion protocol) will be a game-time decision in Winnipeg on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Chatfield has sat out the last seven contests. Coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful that Chatfield will be able to suit up. Chatfield has three assists in 13 games this season. Should Chatfield play, look for Joel Nystrom or Mile Reilly to be a healthy scratch.
