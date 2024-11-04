Chatfield logged an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

The helper was Chatfield's first point of the campaign. The 28-year-old has seen steady bottom-four minutes throughout the campaign, and he offers decent defense despite the lack of points. He's racked up 10 hits, eight blocked shots, 16 shots on goal, six PIM and a plus-6 rating through 10 appearances.