Chatfield will not be in the lineup versus Montreal on Wednesday.

Chatfield joins a lengthy list of players -- seven in total -- who will be rested for the first game of the Hurricanes' back-to-back. Fantasy players probably shouldn't be surprised to see Chatfield and the others in the lineup versus the Senators on Thursday while another set of players takes the night off. As of now, the 28-year-old defenseman sits just two points shy of reaching the 20-point threshold, a mark he hit for the first time last year.