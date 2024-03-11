Chatfield tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Flames.

Chatfield extended Carolina's lead to 3-0 just 17 seconds into the second period, beating Dan Vladar with a slapshot from the point, before adding an assist in the final minute of the frame on Seth Jarvis' tally. The 27-year-old Chatfield has been on an unexpected hot streak recently, posting points in three of his last four games -- he has a goal and three assists in that span. Chatfield is up to six goals and 18 points, both career highs, through 55 games this season in a third-pairing role.