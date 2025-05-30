default-cbs-image
Chatfield missed the final six games of the playoffs with a hip injury, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reported Friday.

Chatfield said that the injury affected his speed. The 29-year-old defenseman had seven goals, 11 assists, 64 hits and 64 blocked shots across 79 regular-season games. He is expected to be fully healthy for the start of training camp in September.

