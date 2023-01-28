Chatfield delivered an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Chatfield cleared the puck along the sideboards and it spurred a breakaway between venerable forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho, with the latter converting a goal and narrowing the deficit to 4-3 in the third period. It's tough to rely on Chatfield for consistent offense; after all, he's a defenseman without a role on the power play, but he's shown flashes of his potential based on five goals, four assists and a plus-12 rating through 48 games.