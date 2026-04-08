Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Leaves Tuesday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.
It's unclear what caused Chatfield's injury. The Hurricanes are likely to be cautious with his return timeline ahead of the postseason, as they've all but locked up the Metropolitan Division. If Chatfield misses time, Mike Reilly will likely draw into the lineup.
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