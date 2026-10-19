Chatfield scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Chatfield has filled a top-four role to start the season, and this was his first goal. Over 10 contests, he's added two assists, 18 shots on net, four hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Chatfield doesn't pile up high totals in any one area -- he's never had 100 hits or blocks in a season, and he's topped the 20-point mark just once in his career. His value will remain higher on the ice than in fantasy.