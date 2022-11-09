Chatfield is averaging close to 13 minutes across 12 games with the Hurricanes this season.
Chatfield has struggled to make much of an impact in his first 12 games this season. Although Chatfield hasn't tallied a point, it's encouraging that the 26-year-old defenseman has accumulated 18 shots on goal.
