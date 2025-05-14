Chatfield (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's practice after tweaking something toward the end of Carolina's 5-2 victory over Washington on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Rod Brind'Amour suggested Tuesday that Chatfield should be fine for Game 5 on Thursday, so his absence from the morning skate might just be to give him a chance to rest whatever is ailing him ahead of him dressing for the upcoming tilt. Chatfield has a goal, plus-6 rating, six PIM, eight shots, nine hits and 11 blocks across nine playoff outings this year while averaging 20:24 of ice time. If he doesn't play, then Alexander Nikishin might draw into the lineup.