Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Moves to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
The Hurricanes recalled Gavin Bayreuther in a corresponding move. Chatfield is out indefinitely after being injured in Thursday's 4-3 win over Minnesota. He has collected three assists, 20 shots on goal, 14 blocked shots and 10 hits in 13 appearances this season. Charles-Alexis Legault will replace Chatfield in Saturday's lineup against Buffalo, while Joel Nystrom will skate alongside K'Andre Miller.
