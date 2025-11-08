Chatfield (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The Hurricanes recalled Gavin Bayreuther in a corresponding move. Chatfield is out indefinitely after being injured in Thursday's 4-3 win over Minnesota. He has collected three assists, 20 shots on goal, 14 blocked shots and 10 hits in 13 appearances this season. Charles-Alexis Legault will replace Chatfield in Saturday's lineup against Buffalo, while Joel Nystrom will skate alongside K'Andre Miller.