Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Nabs assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.
Chatfield has three helpers, a plus-6 rating and 16 blocked shots over 17 appearances since he returned from a seven-game absence while in concussion protocol. He continues to play a shutdown role in the Hurricanes' top four. Through 30 contests, Chatfield has picked up six helpers, 38 shots on net, 30 blocks, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 30 outings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Secures helper in return•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Off injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Moves to IR•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Out indefinitely•
-
Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Suffers upper-body injury•