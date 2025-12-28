Chatfield logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Chatfield has three helpers, a plus-6 rating and 16 blocked shots over 17 appearances since he returned from a seven-game absence while in concussion protocol. He continues to play a shutdown role in the Hurricanes' top four. Through 30 contests, Chatfield has picked up six helpers, 38 shots on net, 30 blocks, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 30 outings.