Chatfield posted an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Chatfield had to play without usual partner Jaccob Slavin (lower body), and that could be the case throughout the Hurricanes' six-game road trip. Both defensemen were banged up during the preseason, but Chatfield has been healthy to begin the regular season. The 29-year-old is at one assist, two shots on net, two hits, three blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating over three appearances. He'll continue to play an important on-ice role for the Hurricanes, but his style doesn't translate well in fantasy.