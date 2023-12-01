Chatfield supplied a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Chatfield found the back of the net midway through the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 edge. That brings him up to two markers and five points in 17 contests this season. The 27-year-old defenseman had six goals and 14 points in 78 outings in 2022-23 and is unlikely to do better than that this year. He's averaging just 14:30 of ice time and is seldom deployed on the power play.