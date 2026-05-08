Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Nets shorthanded goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers in Game 3.
Chatfield's second-period tally stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old defenseman has done his usual shutdown work this postseason, but he hasn't added a lot of offense. He's at two points, 14 shots on net, four hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-1 rating across seven playoff outings. Chatfield will continue to see top-four minutes, but he's not expected to be in the power-play mix.
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