Chatfield scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Chatfield flashed some unexpected skill on his shorthanded goal, skating past a Columbus defenseman before beating Joonas Korpisalo with a backhander. Chatfield now has three goals and an assist through 42 games this season. While he won't produce much offensively, the 26-year-old blueliner has played a steady third-pairing role for Carolina this season.