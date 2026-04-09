Chatfield (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Blackhawks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Chatfield is less than 100 percent, so he'll be out of the lineup. The Hurricanes have Mike Reilly and Charles-Alexis Legault on hand to fill in, and both of them are likely to play as the team pivots to resting players ahead of the postseason.