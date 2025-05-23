Chatfield (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Game 2 versus the Panthers on Thursday, despite taking warmups, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Chatfield looked poised to return, but evidently he is not quite ready to go just yet. Scott Morrow will instead be in the lineup, but Chatfield appears on the brink of returning and could be ready for Game 3 on Saturday, which will likely boil down to a game-time decision once again.