Chatfield (undisclosed) is not playing Friday against St. Louis, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Fortunately, Chatfield is reportedly only dealing with a minor injury and could return as early as Sunday against the Blackhawks. He has 22 points while averaging 15:07 of ice time through 70 contests this season. He has eight points over his last 19 appearances but he's been held scoreless in nine straight.