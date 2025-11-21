Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chatfield (concussion protocol) has been taken off injured reserve Friday.
Chatfield was described as being a game-time decision, but it seems fair to believe he'll be in the lineup following his activation. The 29-year-old defenseman has three assists, six PIM, 20 shots, 10 hits and 14 blocks in 13 appearances this season. Mike Reilly might end up being a healthy scratch as a result of Chatfield's return.
