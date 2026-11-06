Chatfield tallied a goal and distributed an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Chatfield found the back of the Isles' empty net Thursday to seal the 5-3 win. He also chipped in with a secondary helper on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's goal in the first period. Overall, the 30-year-old Chatfield is up to two goals, six points, a plus-7 rating, 24 shots on net, seven hits and 20 blocked shots over 18 games this season. His inclusion on the team's top defensive pairing alongside Jaccob Slavin is noteworthy, but Chatfield is best left on waivers until he can make performances like Thursday's commonplace.