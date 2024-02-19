Chatfield (upper body) will not suit up Monday against Chicago.
Chatfield will miss his first game since Nov. 18. It's unclear how severe the injury is or when it occurred. The 27-year-old has 14 points in 49 games this season but just two of those have come in his last 11 appearances. Chatfield's next chance to suit up will be Thursday against Florida.
