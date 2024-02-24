Chatfield (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against Dallas, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Chatfield was also absent for Carolina's previous two contests. He has five goals, 14 points, 41 hits and 44 blocks in 49 appearances this campaign. Chatfield is likely to serve on the third pairing, probably at the expense of Tony DeAngelo, once he's healthy.
