Chatfield notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Chatfield ended a nine-game point drought with the helper on a Sebastian Aho tally in the first period. While Chatfield has just two points over 13 contests in January, he's also posted a plus-8 rating and 17 hits in that span. The 28-year-old has held down a top-four role this season, earning 11 points, 72 shots on net, a plus-20 rating, 45 hits and 43 blocked shots over 50 appearances in a shutdown role.