Chatfield scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Sharks.
With less than three minutes left in the third period, Chatfield knocked down a clearing attempt and then flipped a knuckling shot through traffic that found its way under Vitek Vanecek's arm and into the back of the net. It was Chatfield's third goal of the season, but all three have come in the last 11 games, a stretch in which he's also supplied two helpers, 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating.
