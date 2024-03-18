Chatfield notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Chatfield extended Carolina's lead to 4-2 early in the third period, working his way into the slot before beating Anton Forsberg with a wrister. The blueliner added a second point later in the frame with an assist on Jake Guentzel's tally. The 27-year-old Chatfield has been on a nice run recently, posting seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last eight contests. He's up to seven goals and 21 points, both career highs, through 59 games this season.