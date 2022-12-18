Chatfield recorded his long-awaited first point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

While it's nice to see him finally crack the scoresheet, Chatfield remains on the outside looking in from a fantasy perspective. The 26-year-old blueliner now has just five points in 64 career NHL games. He's currently seeing limited minutes (13:01 TOI) playing on the Canes' third defensive pairing.