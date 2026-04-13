Chatfield (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Following a two-game absence, Chatfield will skate on the top pairing against the Flyers on Monday. Carolina is resting Jaccob Slavin (undisclosed) and Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed) in the contest. Chatfield has two goals, 17 points, 99 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and 36 hits in 71 outings this campaign.