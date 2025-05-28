Chatfield (undisclosed) is set to miss Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

It will be Chatfield's sixth straight game on the shelf. He has a goal, eight shots, nine hits and 11 blocks across nine playoff outings this year. Sean Walker (undisclosed) is also expected to remain out of the lineup Wednesday, which makes it likely that Scott Morrow and Alexander Nikishin will play.