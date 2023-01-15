Chatfield provided a goal in a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Chatfield's marker came at 9:14 of the second period and proved to be the game-winner. He has four goals and five points in 43 contests this season. While Chatfield hasn't been a significant offensive contributor this season, he's now found the back of the net in two straight games.
