Chatfield tallied a goal and registered four shots on net in Friday's 4-2 win against the Red Wings.

Chatfield's goal was the third of three tallies in the second period, which would be enough to hold on for the win. The 28-year-old blueliner has earned six goals, 16 points and 96 shots on net in 66 games this season. Chatfield has points in back-to-back games for the first time this campaign and has performed well alongside Shayne Gostisbehere. Chatfield is six points shy of tying his career high in points, but he will need to produce more consistently to be a strong option in fantasy. However, his steady improvement on the ice makes him a name to watch ahead of next season.