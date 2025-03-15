Chatfield tallied a goal and registered four shots on net in Friday's 4-2 win against the Red Wings.

Chatfield's goal was the third of three tallies in the second period which would be enough to hold on for the win. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to six goals, 16 points and 96 shots on net in 66 games this season. Chatfield has points in back-to-back games for the first time this season and has done well playing in a defensive pairing with Shayne Gostisbehere. Chatfield is six points shy of tying his career high in points, but he will need to produce more consistently on offense to be a strong option in fantasy. However, his steady improvement on the ice makes him a name to watch ahead of next season.