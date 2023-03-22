Chatfield scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Chatfield got Carolina on the board midway through the third period, beating Igor Shesterkin with a top-shelf wrist shot. The goal is Chatfield's first point in three contests since returning from a four-game absence with an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to six goals and 13 points through 65 games this season. Chatfield has earned a steady role in the Hurricanes' lineup, earning a plus-20 rating, though it's hard to count on consistent offensive production while he's playing on the third defensive pairing.