Chatfield (upper body) is expected to be sidelined in the short term after coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters Thursday, He's getting checked out today. I think he'll be out for a little while, but not too too long," Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Chatfield is pointless in his last seven contests and has just 12 points in 623 games on the year. Considering the defenseman is averaging just 14:03 of ice time, he doesn't get a lot of opportunities to put his name on the scoresheet. Without Chatfield in the lineup, Dylan Coghlan is set to play for the first time since Feb. 1 versus Buffalo.