Chatfield (undisclosed) is expected in the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against the Predators, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Chatfield has reached the 20-point threshold in just one of his last three seasons, including the 2024-25 campaign in which he came up two points shy while playing in 79 regular-season games. Given his limited offensive production, combined with his lack of physicality (64 blocks), fantasy players will probably want to pursue alternative blue line options.

