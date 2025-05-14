Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Wednesday that Chatfield (undisclosed) will play in Thursday's Game 5 in Washington, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Chatfield tweaked something during Monday's Game 4 and missed practice Wednesday, but Brind'Amour clarified the absence as a maintenance day. Chatfield will be available as the Hurricanes attempt to advance to the conference finals. Over his first nine playoff appearances this year, he's recorded a goal, 11 blocked shots, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-6 rating while averaging 20:24 of ice time.